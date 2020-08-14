In another bizarre claim made to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria has said that a mud pack and blowing a conch shell can help fight Covid-19.

This is one of the bizarre remedies suggested to fight the deadly virus.

The Rajasthan BJP leader from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency claimed that sitting in mud along with blowing conch shell boosts immunity, which helps the body to fight coronavirus.

Earlier this year, the BJP MP had claimed that applying mud on the body and performing yoga could cure all infections. Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria had made this claim in June as India celebrated the International Yoga Day.

A few days back, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed that a papad brand can help develop antibodies against Covid-19. He has tested positive for Covid-19 on August 8

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. The global coronavirus cases stood at 20,778,947 today, with the death toll rising to 753,283.

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded 64,553 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally of novel coronavirus infections to 24,61,191. The country also registered 1,007 deaths, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 48,040.