India on Friday, August 14, recorded 64,553 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally of novel coronavirus infections to 24,61,191. The country also registered 1,007 deaths, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 48,040.
India Covid latest update
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, below is the latest update of Covid-19 status in India.
Total cases – 24,61,191
Active cases – 6,61,595
Recovered – 17,51,556
Deaths - 48,040
Coronavirus vaccine in India
The preliminary results of Phase 1 clinical trials show that Bharat Biotech-ICMR's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' is safe to use, according to reports. Phase 1 of the human trials in most centres chosen for Covaxin trials have concluded.