India on Friday, August 14, recorded 64,553 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally of novel coronavirus infections to 24,61,191. The country also registered 1,007 deaths, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 48,040.

India Covid latest update

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, below is the latest update of Covid-19 status in India.

Total cases – 24,61,191

Active cases – 6,61,595

Recovered – 17,51,556

Deaths - 48,040

Coronavirus vaccine in India

The preliminary results of Phase 1 clinical trials show that Bharat Biotech-ICMR's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' is safe to use, according to reports. Phase 1 of the human trials in most centres chosen for Covaxin trials have concluded.