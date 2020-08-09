Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had recently claimed that a papad brand can help develop antibodies against the novel coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (August 8)

The Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 10 am after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

However, the Bikaner BJP MP's condition is said to be stable now. He is receiving treatment under Neeraj Nishchal, who is a professor at the Department of Medicine at AIIMS.

Taking to Twitter, Arjun Meghwal said, "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested. The first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health."

Meghwal recently made headlines for endorsing an indigenous "papad" brand claiming that eating the "papad" will help fight the deadly coronavirus.

A video of the minister endorsing 'Bhabhiji papad', which he called a health supplement, had gone viral online.