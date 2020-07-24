We Indians have a better immune system to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. At a time when doctors and scientists are fighting bogus remedies, myths and fake news about Covid-19, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal claims that a papad brand can help develop antibodies.

In a video, the Union Minister can be heard saying that Bhabhiji papad contains ingredients that help develop antibodies against Covid-19.

The video has gone viral on all social media platforms. At the time of filing the story, the video has received over 2,00,000 views. It has also got over 1,600 likes and 1,400 retweets.

Take a look at the video here:

Watch: MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus.



“It will be very helpful in fighting Corona Virus,” he says.



Reaction, anyone? pic.twitter.com/nOU5t3nOQQ — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) July 24, 2020

Meghwal said about the health benefits of consuming the papad in the video: "Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat, a manufacturer has produced papad with the name 'Bhabhi ji papad' and it will be very helpful in the fight against coronavirus. My best wishes to them and I hope they will succeed."

Meanwhile, Arjun Ram Meghwal launched the papad as India saw a record single-day spike of as many as 49,310 cases, taking the overall tally to 12,87,945. The death toll is now 30,601.