Top seed Marin Cilic takes on former world number one Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster final at the Fever-Tree Championships (Queen's Club) in London on Sunday, June 24.

When does the Queen's Club final start and how to watch it live

The final between Cilic and Djokovic will start at 2:30 pm BST and 7 pm IST.

Sony Liv will provide live stream of the match in India.

Queen's Club final preview

Djokovic will look to end his year-long title drought in his first championships match since last year's Eastbourne International.

The Serb, who seems to have finally overcome issues with his elbow, was in fine form throughout the week in London, having not dropped a set in the ongoing ATP 500 tournament. The wildcard entrant eased past the likes of John Millman, Grigor Dimitrov, Adrian Mannarino, and Jeremy Chardy enroute to the final.

"Obviously I have been hoping to get here and working hard for it. So now that I get a chance to fight for a trophy in one of the biggest tournaments in the grass-court season, it means a lot to me. I'm really pleased with the way I have played throughout the whole week," Djokovic said after beating Chardy in Saturday's semi-final.

Djokovic wary of big-serving Cilic

Despite having beaten him in 14 of their 15 meetings, Djokovic is wary of Cilic's form and ability on grass-court.

The Serb even joking said he would use two racquets in the final to tackle the Croatian's big serves. Regarded as one of the best returners in tennis, the former numero uno will be eager to test himself against the quality of Cilic in the lead up to Wimbledon.

"It's quite different playing him on grass. We have played in Wimbledon, but he's just a different player. In the past couple of years he's been in the form of his life and reaching his highest [ATP] Ranking in his career... he's probably been playing the best that he's ever played," Djokovic added.

On the other hand, Cilic overcame an in-form Nick Kyrgios in a hard-fought semi-final on Saturday to book a place in his 38th tour-level final.

The world number four, who has been one of the big guns on grass in the last few seasons, will be hoping to live up to his seeding and send out a message ahead of Wimbledon with a win on Sunday.

Queen's Club Championships: Global live stream and TV listings