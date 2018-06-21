Wildcard entrant Novak Djokovic takes on second seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of Fever-Tree Championships (Queen's Club), an ATP 500 tournament in London on Thursday, June 21.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The second round tie between Djokovic and Dimitrov will not start before 2:30 pm local time and 7 pm IST.

There is no live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Djokovic vs Dimitrov, Queen's Club preview

The 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is heading into the match on the back of a comfortable straight-set win over John Millman of Australia on Tuesday.

The Serb will be hoping to go deeper into the ongoing tournament after having started his grass-court season on a high.

Troubled by wrist injuries, Djokovic has not been at his best in the ongoing season. However, he found a bit of form on the red dirt earlier this year by reaching the semi-final in Rome and the quarter-final at Roland Garros.

A win against the second seed in the ongoing tournament will give him a huge boost ahead of Wimbledon, starting July 3. Notably, in Rafael Nadal's absence, the former world number one can even go the distance at the Queen's Club.

On the other hand, Dimitrov, who was also marred by a shoulder injury earlier this year, opened his grass-court campaign with a win. However, he was made to work hard for his three-set victory by lower-ranked Damir Dzumhur on Tuesday.

The 2014 champion has the firepower to take out Djokovic but his record against the Serb doesn't inspire confidence. In seven previous meetings, the Bulgarian has managed only one win, losing their last four meetings.

Dimitrov needs to be at his best as a hungry Djokovic will be eager to send a message to the rest by downing the second seed later today.

