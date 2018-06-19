Former world number one Sir Andy Murray takes on in-form Nick Kyrgios in the first round of Fever-Tree Championships (Queen's Club), an ATP 500 tournament in London, on Tuesday, June 19.

When is Murray's comeback match and how to watch it live

The Round of 32 match between Murray and Kyrgios will not start before 3 pm local time, 7: 30 pm IST.

There is no live television coverage in India. The live stream will be available on Tennis TV (Subscription required).

What to watch at Queen's on Tuesday

Murray returns to competitive action after being out for almost a year with a hip injury. The Brit underwent a surgery in January and was unsure of a return for Wimbledon.

However, the 30-year-old confirmed his appearance at Queen's, a fortnight ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam. Amid the huge hype, Murray is all set to play his first competitive match since getting knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-final last year.

Murray, starting the tournament as the world number 156, though has set realistic targets on return from the injury. The three-time Grand Slam champion hopes to asses his game at the Queen's and a first-round clash against Kyrgios would be more than helpful.

A rusty Murray may be no match for an in-form Australian but a good show will only help boost the Brit's confidence ahead of Wimbledon.

"Obviously I'd love to win the tournament but I'm not thinking about that. It's about seeing where my game's at, hopefully moving well and not restricted," Murray told the BBC.

He added: "I think it's still possible to compete [for a grand slam title] but, after you've been out as long as I have, that's not how it works. The expectations from me are very low right now. I'll reassess my goals when I'm back competing."

Murray's opponent and "good mate", Kyrgios has also had his own share of injury concerns (elbow) but the young Australia seems to have recovered well.

The world number 21 had a good start to his grass-court season as he reached the semi-final of Mercedes Cup last week. Kyrgios nearly took out the eventual champion and world number one in a fiercely-fought three-setter, which had two tie-breakers.

Bhambri vs Raonic

Meanwhile, India's top-ranked men's singles player, Yuki Bhambri qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament. The 25-year-old, ranked 85 in the world, will take on Mercedes Cup finalist Milos Raonic in the first round later today.

Bhambri vs Raonic: Start time - 12:30 pm local time, 5 pm IST.

Queen's Club Championships: Global TV listings and live stream