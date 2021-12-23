A notorious gangster was arrested by the police after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital, an official said here on Thursday.

The gangster, identified as Sidharth, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, was a member of dreaded Kapil Sangwan and Jyoti Baba gang.

Furnishing details about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a secret information was received by a team of Special Staff Outer North District regarding the movement of criminal Sidharth.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap near Nala Road, Village Kadipur, Delhi after which the accused was intercepted while he was seen coming from the side of Jindpur village on a motorcycle.

On noticing the presence of police, the accused opened fire. "In order to restrain the activity of the accused and to stop him from fleeing from the spot, a police party also fired four rounds aiming towards his legs. Out of which one bullet hit the accused on his right thigh," the DCP said.

The accused was found carrying a Backpack containing 11 sophisticated pistols and 46 live cartridges separately. The motorcycle was also found stolen from the area of Mansarovar Park, Shahdara District, Delhi.

According to police, several notorious gangs are active in the outer peripheral of the national capital.

There are two major gangs active and operating in the nearby area of Najafgarh.

One is the Manjeet Mahal gang and second is the Nandu gang. Manjeet Mahal Gang is being operated by Manjeet Gahlot, a resident of Village Mitraw and Nandu Gang is being operated by Kapil Sangwan and his brother Jyoti alias Baba both residents of Village Nangal Chaudhary and presently residing in Najafgarh.

Manjeet Mahal and Jyoti Baba are currently incarcerated in jail while Kapil Sangwan is absconding since past one year and is supposed to be in the UK.

"There are more than 20 murders committed between both the gangs. It also came to notice that Mahal gang is closely associated with Tillu Gang, and Nandu Gang is associated with Jitender Mann alias Gogi," the police said.

Jitender was recently shot dead inside the Rohini Court complex in Delhi.