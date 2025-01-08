Deepika Padukone has shared a post with an empowering message for new moms. Deepika, who welcomed her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, with Ranveer Singh in September 2024; has called it her 'biggest achievement' of 2024. Padukone's post comes amid many body- shaming the actress over her post pregnancy weight.

Deepika's post

"Mums who gave birth in 2024, remember this... When you see everyone's highlight reel at the end of the year, remember your body GREW and BIRTHED a whole human this year! NOTHING tops that," wrote Deepika Padukone in her Instagram Story.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress has remained away from the spotlight ever since her daughter's birth. The diva was recently seen attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru recently. Post that, the Om Shanti Om actress was seen making a rare appearance at the airport as she left for an undisclosed location with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika's appearances

Ever since Deepika was spotted at Diljit's concert, the actress has been body-shamed over her post pregnancy weight gain. While we feel the diva looks radiant and is glowing with new mom beauty; trolls have hit a new low by mocking the actress over the slight weight gain. However, Deepika's social media post reveals that she has remained unfazed from the furore.

There has now been a buzz around the release date of Kalki 2898 AD's second part. The makers are reportedly planning to push the release date a bit with reports stating that it could be to let Deepika be with the baby for a few more months before she gets back to the sets.

Ranveer Singh had showered Deepika with love and admiration after watching Kalki and said, "As for my baby, you elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you."