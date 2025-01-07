Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone celebrated her 39th birthday on January 5, 2025. The actor marked the occasion with an intimate celebration alongside her newborn daughter, Dua, and husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

On Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter. The couple greeted the paparazzi and posed for pictures. However, their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, remained inside the car, away from the cameras.

After the photo session, Deepika and Ranveer quickly headed toward the car, where baby Dua was waiting. The couple politely requested the paparazzi to maintain distance and refrain from clicking pictures of their daughter.

The paparazzi extended birthday wishes to Deepika, who responded with her signature dimpled smile and a wave.

Airport fashion

Deepika opted for a black-and-white striped oversized shirt paired with wide-legged navy blue pants, accessorizing her look with black sunglasses. Ranveer chose an all-black outfit, exuding his signature style.

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer hosted a special meet-and-greet with the paparazzi to introduce their newborn daughter, Dua. The couple, however, requested photographers to respect their privacy and avoid taking pictures of their child. Ranveer personally met each photographer during the event, held at the clubhouse of their building, to convey their request.

Work Front

Ranveer is currently filming Durandhar, which stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others. Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again.