Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child a baby girl Dua this year on September 8, 2024. The couple celebrated the first Christmas with their little munchkin on Wednesday.

Taking to social media, Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Among the ornaments were three festive balls, each bearing a name—Dua, Deepika, and Ranveer that added joy to the festive cheer.

Deepika captioned the picture as , ♥️ My heart is full ♥️"

While Ranveer Singh mentioned #gratitude."

In no time fans noticed that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hung ball ornament which has Dua Padukone Singh's name engraved in it, similar to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor's Christmas tradition

A user wrote, "Why do you copy Alia now?"

Another mentioned, "Who would have thought Deepika would copy Alia."

The third one mentioned, "Well, Deepika and Ranveer's adorable celebration with Dua reminds us of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first Christmas with their darling daughter Raha Kapoor."

In December 2022, Ranbir and Alia decorated their Christmas tree with ball ornaments which were engraved with their names and Raha's name. This became a Christmas tradition, followed in 2023 as well.

Not just Christmas ornament similarity, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter Dua to the paparazzi by hosting a special event, requesting them not to reveal the star kid's face when they click pictures.

Alia and Ranbir had done the same thing, they hosted an event at a hotel and showed Raha's pictures.

Reacting to Deepika and Ranveer's press meet, a user said, , Yaha bhi Ranbir ko follow kar liya deepika ne ." ( They are following Ranbir and Alia).

The next one wrote, "Ranbir alia ko copy kar rahe hain ."( Copying Ranbir and Alia).