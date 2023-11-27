More than Rajesh Kumar, people have come to know him as "Roshesh Sarabhai" from the hit series - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actor ruled household for years with his comic timing and acting in the show. While nothing he did after Sarabhai could work the same magic, very few know that the actor had almost quit showbiz for several years.

How he went bankrupt

In a recent interview, Rajesh has revealed that when he started feeling stagnant in his acting career, he took up farming. The actor revealed that he invested everything he had in his farming project. However, all his crop got washed out in a flash flood. To make matters worse, pandemic happened and further put a dent on his farming career.

Rajesh revealed that he had huge loans and no money in his pocket after COVIR. "I felt I wasn't growing as an actor, but in the world of farming, I was like a painter with a blank canvas. That's how I started. I worked for five years relentlessly on farming. All sorts of debacles happened with me. Nature played around with me," he told Rajshri Unplugged.

"I planted 15,000 trees on 20 acres of land, and they got washed out because of a flood. Four years passed, and then the pandemic happened. Financially, I was on a slide. By the lockdown, I had used up my savings, and was literally bankrupt. I didn't have anything in my pocket. I had huge loans, and that was adding to the pressure," he further added.

He added that things again took a turn for him and situation got better. Rajesh added that one has to stop thinking about oneself and once he did that, everything changed for him.