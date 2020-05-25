Rajesh Kumar is best known for his role as Rosesh Sarabhai in hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and the sequel Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2. The actor is happy that his show is retelecasting during the quarantine days. Not many are aware that Rajesh's new show Maharaj ki Jai ho was also released a month back but owing to nationwide lockdown and lack of marketing and promotion, no one has noticed it. He is also seen in Zee 5's comic web show Bhalla calling Bhalla, where he is seen as one of the family members in the show. Four episodes of the season are out already.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Rajesh Kumar spills the beans on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai show during the lockdown, his web show Bhalla Calling Bhalla and how he is making the best of his lockdown time by cooking.

On re-run of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,

I am happy that the show has come back during the lockdown. But the timing I believe wasn't good enough, these days no one wakes up this early to watch a show. The time at which the show comes, half the world is sleeping and they eventually miss watching it had it been telecast between 3 to 5 pm it would have got better viewership.

On his character as Roesesh,

I have done a lot of work prior to this, but the character of Rosesh has given me a lot of love, and recognition. There are some characters that live with you even after your death, Roshesh is one such character that is so cult that it will always remain with me, even after my death. I am indebted to all the love that i get it even now.

On his new show Bhalla Calling Bhalla,

It was fun shooting for the show, as family members were involved, my family shot it and the entire process of shooting was fun and chilled. As we are all at home so we shoot at our convince Despite all this the outcome is tremendous and I am liking it that people are loving it so much.

On Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's new season,

Well, this year I don't think anything is even closely possible may be next year. However, just few months ago, my show Maharaj ki Jai ho was released, but no one watched it because they didn't know that a show like this is already on air.

On donning the hat of a chef during the lockdown,