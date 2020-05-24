Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera has been entertaining us for over two decades now. From TV, film to making his own content on YouTube, this versatile personality is a jack of all. The best part is you won't find his content vulgar or explicit. Even after 20 years in the industry, he has kept his values intact. Currently, Gaurav Gera is seen in Zee 5's web show, Bhalla Calling Bhalla. The series is termed a lockdown special where the actor is seen playing a pivotal role. The first four episodes of the show are out.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Gaurav Gera spoke at length about his new show Bhalla Calling Bhalla, why he feels content is the king, his views on OTT and theatres feud, and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

This is a perfect lockdown show. When I was offered the show, Bhalla Calling Bhalla I was sceptical thinking will they be able to make it. When I started shooting, I was impressed by the way they made it. The highlight is that the actors have shot the series on their phone and their families are involved. The director has done a commendable job. Our director Deven Munjal made everything easy for us, for all the actors. He didn't make it look that difficult, it was a little complicated when we heard it but we made it happen. The show is relatable and of today's times. Every member of the family bonded with technology and video connection. Family feeling is at the topmost in Bhalla Calling Bhalla.

I play the role of a yogi (my name), he is unmarried and doesn't believe in relationships and marriage. How he connects with his family amid the lockdown is what the show is all about. I could connect to the entire situation and scenario as initially when the lockdown had started, I would do group calls with my friends. But with the lockdown getting extend day by day, we have stopped doing so. I religiously call my parents who are in the US and talk to family and niece.



I have been in this industry for over 20 years and have my limitations. I'm not a college student to create such content just for the sake of it. Using cuss words or abusing just because it's cool. I am not in favour of this. Having said that I watch them but I am not fond of it. I have seen other content creators go beyond all this and that's their choice, I am no one to comment on the same. However, I don't want to use such language in my videos personally. Talking about the web show is now getting better. Just showing sex, nudity and Galli doesn't work. We have surpassed all this. Now the content that is shown is informative and real.

On YouTube Vs TikTok feud,

Yes, I have an opinion, but I haven't said anything. The only issue I have is that Tik Tok is a chinse app, that's the only objection. Having said that creating content on the YouTube is tough because you just don't create content, you have to keep the script in mind, get the editing done and then use appropriately edit it as well. Very few YouTubers are doing well rest of the content is cringe, it also depends on what you view. I follow a TikToker who is a farmer and he shares some delightful things about crops, vegetation and many more motivational and inspiring things. If you watch cringe content then you can't complain about the platform. Both YouTube and TikTok have good and bad content.

I knew this from the start that eventually everything will be digital. Just because of coronavirus things have preponed. It is better you give the content to OTT and earn money rather than the film getting released in theatres and then getting leaked online. Yes at the moment theatres will be at loss for some time even after the things normalise because people might be scared to venture out. I don't want to buy popcorns worth Rs 1800, watch goons fight on the screen is not why I would like to go to the cinema hall, rather I watch it on the web. Yes, if there is something like Avaatar or a sci-fi film then its okay to invest money on watching a film in a multiplex. After saying this I may not get a role in movies (laughs).