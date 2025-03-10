Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro unboxing and first look

Nothing has carved a niche for itself with its bold, minimalist design philosophy, and its latest offerings—the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro—stay true to that DNA. Positioned as budget-to-midrange alternatives, these smartphones bring the signature Glyph interface, clean software, and a solid display setup, all at a fraction of the cost of flagships.

Nothing's new phones come at a competitive price point, starting at Rs 24,999 and the Phone (3a) Pro from Rs 29,999. Priced so close to each other, both the phones share a major chunk of specs, but each caters to different sets of users. Let's take a deep dive into what these phones have to offer as we unbox both phones.

Unboxing the phones

Nothing's unboxing experience remains refreshingly simple. Inside the sleek packaging, you'll find the phones, a USB-C charging cable, a slim instruction booklet, and a stylish SIM ejector tool in each of the phones' boxes. Going with the norm, a charging brick is missing, which is in line with Nothing's sustainability ethos.

Design

No surprises here, yet there are some. If you've seen a Nothing phone before, you know what to expect. Both models feature the brand's signature transparent rear panel with an industrial look. But the design has been refined further. The Glyph LED interface continues to remain a standout feature, offering visual notifications, timers, and lighting up for ringtones. The phones have an aesthetic look with its flat-edge design with an aluminum frame. Leveling up the durability quotient, Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro now get an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The key difference between the two phones is the camera module. This makes the (3a) Pro top heavy, thanks to that Periscope lens module. Interestingly, both phones have a prominent Action Button or Essential Key, which appears to be inspired by the iPhone.

Display

Sporting a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro don't compromise on screen quality. Yes, both phones share the same display. The brightness levels are impressive, reaching up to a mind-blowing 3,000 nits of peak brightness—higher than even some flagship devices. This surely solves any outdoor visibility issues. The bezels are quite slim, and the 88% screen-to-body ratio offers a modern aesthetic.

Performance

Again, both models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. This may not be the flagship chip out there, but the SD 7s Gen 3 should deliver smooth performance for daily tasks, multitasking, and even gaming. The interface on the phones is Nothing OS 3.1 skin over Android, which is lightweight and fluid, kept clean, and has minimum bloatware.

Cameras

This is where you'd be spending the extra Rs 5,000. Both Nothing (3a) and (3a) Pro feature a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, but the standard (3a) comes with a 50MP telephoto sensor, whereas the Pro gets treated with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. This gives the Pro 3x optical zoom powers, which can be ideal for better portrait shots, and a dedicated macro mode.

That's not it. The selfie cameras also differ, with the (3a) packing a 32MP sensor while the Pro gets a more powerful 50MP shooter.

We'll be testing both the cameras to give you a clear answer on whether it's worth upgrading to the Pro in the review.

Battery

Both devices house a 5,000mAh battery, which isn't extraordinary for a phone of its size and range. But it's good to see the charging speeds have been bumped to 50W on wired connections. Let's see if it meets the expectations of a good battery phone.

First impressions

At Rs 24,999 for the Nothing Phone (3a) and Rs 29,999 for the Pro model, Nothing knows how to undercut the competition in the sub-Rs 30K price category. The Pro model makes sense for photography enthusiasts, but for most users, the standard (3a) offers nearly identical performance without breaking the bank. What users truly benefit from with these phones is a unique design, excellent display, and a clean software experience.