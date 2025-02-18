London-based Nothing recently announced its upcoming Phone (3a) Series, which is set to feature a pro-level camera system, according to the latest reveal. The Phone (3a) Series is expected to perform like a flagship photography smartphone, combining a new periscope lens with AI clarity-enhancing algorithms.

The Phone (3a) Series is set to feature significant camera improvements compared to its predecessor, the Phone (2a). It will have a 50MP periscope lens offering 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x ultra zoom. This lens is expected to deliver crisp and detailed macro shots, and a 70 mm portrait-perfect focal length.

Nothing's TrueLens Engine 3.0 is designed to produce professional-grade, true-to-life photography, the company says. This is achieved through a combination of AI tone mapping and scene detection. The TrueLens Engine is designed to understand every image and tune it to strike a classic photographic balance with next-generation computational technology.

The 50MP main sensor of the Phone (3a) Series is expected to capture 64% more light at a pixel level. This means it has a 300% greater full well capacity compared to the Phone (2a), enabling more depth and clarity. Additionally, all four sensors support Ultra HDR photo output, and the main and front support 4K video recording with stable footage and night enhancement.

The Phone (3a) Series is set to be unveiled on 4 March at 3:30 PM IST.