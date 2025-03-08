Nothing has officially introduced the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, expanding its smartphone lineup with feature-packed mid-range offerings. The latest devices build on the success of the Phone (2a), bringing upgraded cameras, improved performance, and enhanced durability while maintaining the brand's distinctive transparent aesthetic.

Pricing & availability

Nothing has positioned the Phone (3a) series aggressively in the mid-range segment:

Phone (3a):

8+128GB – ₹22,999 (incl. bank offers)

8+256GB – ₹24,999 (incl. bank offers)

Phone (3a) Pro:

8+128GB – ₹27,999 (incl. bank offers)

8+256GB – ₹29,999 (incl. bank offers)

12+256GB – ₹31,999 (incl. bank offers)

Bank offers are available via HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and OneCard. Additionally, a ₹3,000 exchange bonus applies on Day 1 purchases across Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and leading retail stores.

Key features

The Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro both feature a refined design with an upgraded glass back, symmetrical internal structure, and Nothing's signature exposed elements. The devices now come with an IP64 rating for improved dust and water resistance.

Both phones sport a 6.77-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth performance. The touch sampling rate reaches 1000Hz in Gaming Mode, and peak brightness has been increased to 3000 nits, ensuring clear visibility in direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the Phone (3a) Series is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, offering 33% faster CPU speeds and 11% better GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The devices also support up to 20GB of RAM with RAM Booster technology.

Battery life has been extended with a 5000mAh battery, capable of lasting up to two days on a full charge. Both models support 50W fast charging, delivering 50% charge in under 20 minutes.

Nothing has introduced its most advanced camera system yet in the Phone (3a) series.

Phone (3a): 50MP main sensor with Samsung co-engineered AI enhancements and 2x optical zoom.

Phone (3a) Pro: 50MP main sensor, 70mm periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and up to 60x AI-enhanced zoom.

Ultra-wide: Both models include a 120° ultra-wide lens for expanded capture.

Front Camera: The Phone (3a) features a 32MP selfie camera, while the Phone (3a) Pro boasts a 50MP front shooter with 4K recording capabilities.

The devices ship with Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15, optimized for stability, utility, and customization.

Essential Space, a new AI-powered hub, debuts in early access, allowing users to store, retrieve, and manage notes and content efficiently. A dedicated Essential Key on the device offers instant access to these features.

Phone (3a) will be available from March 11 via Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and retail outlets.

Phone (3a) Pro will also be available March 11 via Flipkart, but offline retail sales starting March 15.