Nothing is all geared up to launch its much-awaited flagship model, the Phone (3), in July. To that effect, the company has teased many features of the phone in order to build anticipation among fans. The latest revelation is a key feature in the device - Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. With this announcement, the company has generated significant excitement among tech enthusiasts and industry experts, as the new chipset promises to enhance the performance capabilities of the Nothing Phone 3, positioning it as a strong contender in the competitive smartphone market.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset is a substantial upgrade from its predecessor, offering significant improvements in various performance metrics. According to Akis Evangelidis, co-founder of Nothing, the new chip provides an 88% improvement in GPU speed, a 33% faster CPU, and a remarkable 125% enhancement in NPU speed compared to the Phone 2. These advancements are expected to deliver a smoother and more efficient user experience, particularly in graphics-intensive applications and tasks that require significant processing power.

In addition to hardware upgrades, Nothing has already confirmed enhanced software support for the Phone (3). The device will receive five years of major OS updates and seven years of security patches, a major step up from three years of Android updates and four years of security patches provided for the Phone (2). This long-term software support is akin to giants like Apple, Samsung, and Google.

As far as the rumors go, Nothing Phone (3) is expected to feature a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display, over 5000mAh battery, 12GB and 16GB RAM options, and 256GB 512GB storage variants.

In terms of design, Nothing Phone (3) will feature a dot matrix pattern on the back, replacing the Glyph lights seen in previous models. This design choice is expected to give the device a unique aesthetic appeal, setting it apart from other smartphones in the market. The company has also teased the inclusion of Essential Space, a feature that debuted with the Phone 3a.

The Phone (3) will also be manufactured in India to meet local demand, and it will be available for purchase through Flipkart in India, as well as in the US and Canadian markets. Finally, the pricing of the phone is expected to be around Rs 60,000-Rs 70,000. Stay tuned for updates.