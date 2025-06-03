After teasing the new flagship launch for several days, Nothing has finally decided to share the launch date of the Phone (3). The tech community is eagerly awaiting the global launch, which is scheduled for 1 July at 10:30 PM IST. This announcement was made through a post on X, where the company simply stated, "Come to Play," alongside the release date and time.

The Nothing Phone (3) is anticipated to be a flagship device, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessors. Carl Pei, co-founder of Nothing, has hinted at comprehensive enhancements, suggesting that the Phone 3 will feature major improvements across various aspects. The expected price for the UK market is around £800, approximately Rs 92,000. However, industry experts predict a more competitive pricing strategy for the Indian market, potentially ranging between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000, aligning with Nothing's historical pricing strategies.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the upcoming launch is the potential absence of the Glyph Interface, a signature feature of previous Nothing phones. A teaser video posted on X dramatically declared, "We killed the Glyph Interface," accompanied by visuals of the original lights fading out. This bold move suggests a significant shift in design philosophy, as the Glyph Interface has been a standout feature that set Nothing phones apart from the competition.

The teasers and cryptic posts from Nothing hint at a new visual identity for the Phone 3, potentially involving a dot-matrix or pixel-based display on the rear of the device. The use of retro-styled animations, a pixelated "3," and arcade-inspired motifs suggests a nostalgic yet futuristic aesthetic.

From the teasers released so far, the Phone (3) is expected to introduce a more refined and premium build. A close-up of the device reveals a dual-texture back panel with a distinctive, integrated button and a textured finish. This design choice reaffirms Nothing's commitment to standout hardware design, ensuring that the Phone 3 not only performs well but also looks and feels premium. Carl Pei has emphasized that the Phone 3 will use "premium materials" and offer a "software experience that really levels things up," indicating a focus on both form and function.

On the hardware front, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. This display promises to deliver vibrant colors and smooth visuals, enhancing the overall user experience. Powering the device will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This powerful combination is expected to provide seamless performance, whether for gaming, multitasking, or media consumption.

The smartphone is rumored to house a 5000mAh battery, offering ample power to get through a full day of use. Additionally, the Phone (3) is expected to support 50W wired charging and 20W wireless charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their devices when needed. Some reports also suggest that Nothing may adopt Silicon Carbon battery technology, which could improve efficiency and longevity, further enhancing the device's appeal.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Nothing Phone (3) is expected to include a triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary sensor. While specifics on the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses remain under wraps, the inclusion of a high-resolution primary sensor suggests that the Phone (3) will be capable of capturing stunning images with excellent detail and clarity. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front-facing camera is likely to be included, ensuring that users can capture high-quality images and videos from both sides of the device.