Yet another year of innovation and intense competition is upon us as new smartphones set to redefine rules of flagships in 2025. One brand that has been making waves in the smartphone space is Carl Pei's Nothing, which has proven its mettle with value-for-money products in recent months. This July, Nothing's flagship Phone (2) is due for succession and the company has already grabbed headlines for Nothing Phone (3).

Nothing has officially confirmed the Phone (3) will be launched in India in July, although the exact date hasn't been revealed yet. This follows Pei dropping not-so-subtle teasers on social media, including possible price range. Yes, there's still a lot to be known about the device, which keeps things exciting in the days leading up to the launch. Until then, let's take a quick look at what can we expect from Nothing Phone (3).

Nothing Phone (3): What to expect?

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (3) is going to be the company's "first true flagship smartphone" featuring premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that genuinely levels things up. If the price hinted by Pei is anything to go by, which is around EUR 800 or about Rs 90,000, there's a lot riding on the phone, which will be the company's most expensive smartphone to date. For context, Nothing Phone (2) was launched in India last year for a disruptive Rs 44,999.

Going by the rumours about the phone, Nothing might go for flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, much like Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. As for cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup expected, with a periscope-style lens and a large primary sensor. The phone is also expected to undergo major overhaul to truly stand out in the crowd.