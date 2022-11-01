Amitabh Bachchan is inarguably the biggest star the country has today. Even at the age of 80, the superstar continues to rule the roost and how! Working, shooting and blogging day and night; the Jhund actor never disappoints his fans and followers.

However, going by his recent blog, it might appear that Mr Bachchan himself was left a bit disappointed observing lesser number of fans outside his home now.

Big B bares it all

Big B mentioned how nothing lasts forever in his blog and also spoke about how the number and the enthusiasm among the fans has now reduced. "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever," he wrote.

Amitabh's Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan is one of those handful of actors who don't shy away from sharing their unfiltered feelings on social media. Big B has often spoken about his highs, his lows, disappointments and happy moments on social media. The Wazir actor is all set for the release of his upcoming film – Uunchai.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa.