Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has often been in the news for her anger towards the media or the paps. But this time, she has hit the headlines as she spoke about how her husband, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, didn't want her to work regular hours after marriage.

Jaya Bachchan on What the Hell Navya

Recently, in the latest episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What the Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan revealed that the 'Don' actor had given one condition before marrying her. She said, "We had decided we will marry in October, because by then my work would have reduced. But he had told me, 'I definitely don't want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people'."

However, Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023. The couple's marriage was a low-key affair and it took place at Jaya's Godmother's house in Mumbai. During the podcast, the actress also shared why they got married in June and not in October.

Here's why the couple got married in June

Apparently, the couple had decided to go on a holiday after the success of their movie 'Zanjeer'. But Big B's parents were not in favour of it and they said that if they want to go on a trip together, they must get married. Thus, the couple preponed their wedding date from October to June.

Though Amitabh Bachchan continued to flourish in films even after marriage, his wife's career took a back seat and Jaya prioritised the family. Once Big B had spoken about this at the India Today Conclave in 2014 where he revealed: "One thing I find very admirable about Jaya is that she chose to give preference to home and not films. There was no obstacle from me ever, it was her decision. In marriages, all decisions are taken by the wife."