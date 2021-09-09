Noted Kannada producer C Jayaram, the father of director Milana Prakash, passed away on the wee hours of Thursday, 9 September. He was suffering from age-related ailments.

His final rites were performed at Sumanahalli cemetery at 12 pm. His family members paid last respects to the veteran Kannada producer.

Notable Movies

His journey in the film industry kick-started with Srinath and Arathi's Paavana Ganga in the year 1976. Rajinikanth and Vishnuvardhan's Galate Samsara, Ananth Nag's Naa Ninna Bidalaare, Ambareesh and Gauthami's Yelu Suthina Kote, and Shankar Nag's Auto Raja were some of his memorable movies.

However, C Jayaram had not produced any film in the last three decades and his last film as a producer was Rudra Thandava which starred Balaraj, Bhagyashree, and Shashi Kumar.

It has to be noted that C Jayaram was a close relative of late Parvathamma Rajkumar, producer and wife of Sandalwood legend D Rajkumar.

His son Prakash turned independent director with Khushi, which was presented by C Jayaram himself. The director has made notable movies like Shivaraj Kumar and Vijay Raghavendra's Rishi, Milana with Puneeth Rajkumar, and Darshan's Taarak.

Prakash is reportedly joining hands with Darshan again for a film, which is said to be a political thriller.