One of the noted personalities in the Indian journalism space, Neha Khanna has joined News9 as Deputy Editor and Senior Anchor. In her new role, Khanna will lead many shows on the platform and will also be a part of the core editorial team.

Prior to joining News 9, Khanna was the Executive Producer and Senior Anchor at WION. During her stint there, she anchored multiple prime-time shows including the 8 pm show "Fineprint," 10 pm show "Pulse", "The Buck Stops Here" and a weekly in-depth show titled "Inside South Asia".

Who is Neha Khanna?

Neha Khanna started her career with NDTV, where she worked for 13 years donning many roles including that of a reporter, editor and prime time anchor. She has covered various topics legal, social, economic, political and human rights importance. She has also covered major global events over the years and interviewed many top Indian and global personalities.

A graduate of Hindu College, University of Delhi, majored in Political Science (Hons), Khanna pursued Broadcast Journalism at IIMC in Delhi & the Hansard Research Scholars Programme in Democracy & Public Policy at the London School of Economics on a Chevening scholarship. She had undertaken an internship programme with the BBC Parliamentary Programmes team in London in 2009.

Khanna also worked closely BBC's Parliamentary Programmes team in London in 2009 when she reported on proceedings in the British Parliament for BBC Radio 4's flagship programme 'Today in Parliament' and BBC Parliament television channel.