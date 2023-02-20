The way a few individuals and professionals have walked their way to the top in their desired industries has only gone ahead in proving how deeper they have dived into their respective niches and have made most of the opportunities to reach an influential position in their careers. Of course, hard work and determination are keys to taking people toward their desired goals, but the immense passion and love with which they work make all the positive difference for them in their journeys. Creating one such success story as a creative soul is Anoop Mohan, the man who believed in his artistic skills and went ahead in building a career around them.

He is a one-of-a-kind professional in the niches of journalism and photography. He always wanted to be a part of an industry that could help him be his most creative self; thus, he chose to get into different niches in order to become his best version and versatile talent. Today, he is living his dreams through his work, which is all about building, fixing and creating things. He has risen as a photojournalist, video editor, web designer and developer.

Back in 2004, he began his career as a video editor, and the following year started working as an assistant film editor with the Malayalam industry's editors Mahesh Narayan, Vijayakumar and K. Sreenivasan and later joined WE Television as an editor, serving them until 2012. In the same year, he decided to do something of his own after gaining experience in the industry, and that led him to create his company Film Flicks, where he works as a journalist and content creator.

He confesses he holds passion for journalism and WordPress/PHP and has been consulting and developing with it for over a decade. Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, he has remained driven and determined to create things, be it house, designing or coding. For the last 12 years, he has been building things on the internet, from making event posters to creating dashboard web applications and building every possible type and size of a WordPress site.