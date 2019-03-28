At a special screening of Notebook prior to the release, Bollywood celebrities undeniably touted the Nitin Kakkar directorial as a feel-good film that leaves a mark. Receiving a thumbs up from American YouTube sensation Amanda Cerny along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Remo D'Souza, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur, and Sangeeta Bijlani, Notebook struck the right chord with the celebrities. And in addition to it, the movie has also received positive reviews from critics as well.

Marking the debut of Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan, Notebook showcases the journey of Kabir who finds his love in a woman Pranutan, who wrote her story in a Notebook. Eventually, the book falls in his hand when he is employed to teach six kids in a remote location of Kashmir, thereby tracing Kabir's his emotional voyage to reach for Firdaus. Produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde, Notebook is directed by national award winning director Nitin Kakkar.

And after watching Notebook, critics couldn't help but shower praises upon the new talents Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan for their debut performance. While the critics found the film's storyline quite fresh and visually appealing, they felt that somewhere down the line, the screenplay and dialogues felt short in heightening the drama to requisite levels. Take a look.

The Times Of India: "'Notebook' is an easy watch where you can appreciate the humour, drama and romance. But the film leaves you wanting for more. Perhaps with more creativity in writing, this young romantic saga could have achieved more."

Rating: 3 stars out of 5.

Times Now: "Overall, if you are a sucker for old-school romance and are ready to take a leap of faith with Nitin Kakkar's narrative then Notebook is for you. It's entertaining, has good music, good performances by the whole cast and captures the beauty of Kashmir quite eloquently."

Rating: 3 stars out of 5.

Pinkvilla: "Very subtly, Notebook tries to show the plight of Kashmiris and the kids there who are made to confront the harsh realities of the region. But in the end, love triumphs everything. Though we appreciate the subtle message, the mention of Kashmiri Pandits and history of Kabir's parents felt forced and unnecessary. Given the social age we live in, such love stories are hard to resonate with but nonetheless, for those who believe in destined love stories, Notebook might work for you!"

Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5.