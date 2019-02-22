Salman Khan has launched the trailer of Notebook today that features debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in the lead roles.

The trailer launch saw Salman Khan, who is one of the producers, along with Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani along with Zaheer and Pranutan's respective family members in attendance. More than two hundred fans were seen at the event where Salman Khan introduced the debutants to them.

Notebook, which is set against the backdrop of the exquisite valleys of Kashmir, presents a love story of two lovers named Firdaus and Kabir played by Pranutan and Zaheer, along with a strong support cast and child artists, who play important roles in the film.

Pranutan Bahl is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of yesteryear actor Nutan whereas Zaheer Iqbal, comes from a non filmy background who has been managing a construction business. Apart from working hard for the film, he has also assisted for several films earlier.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.