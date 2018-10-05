NOTA has started on a good note and made a decent collection at the US box office in the premiere show on Thursday. But it has failed to beat Vijay Devarakonda's Geetha Govindam.

Vijay Devarakonda's previous outings Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam had become blockbusters in the US and other international markets. Their success has generated a lot of hype for NOTA, which marks his debut in Kollywood, which boosted its hype further made its overseas theatrical rights sell at a record price of Rs 3.50 crore. The distributors made arrangements for its grand release.

The Telugu and Tamil versions of NOTA were premiered in 148 and 72 screens, respectively in the US on Thursday. The movie had its preview shows in a total of 120 screens. The tickets were priced at $14 for adult and $10 for a child and the hype surrounding the film helped the film register decent advance booking for its premiere.

The Vijay Devarakonda starrer has opened to fantastic response everywhere in the US with many screens witnessing 100 per cent occupancy. As per early estimates, both the versions of NOTA have collected $128,760 from 114 locations at the US box office in the premiere shows and this number is likely to go up when its collection in the remaining 106 screens is revealed.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#NOTA hourly gross for premieres on 4 October in USA at 6:30 pm PST is $128,760 from 114 locations with an average of $1,058 per location. What's your expectation for premieres number?"

Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy, Mahanati and Geetha Govindam have collected $194,051, $303,456 and $377,930, respectively, at the US box office in the premiere shows. As per early trends, NOTA will beat the records of Arjun Reddy and Mahanati, but it will not be able to beat Geetha Govindam.

NOTA has become the 12th biggest Telugu opener of 2018 at the US box office and it is expected to land in the sixth rank when its final numbers are revealed. Here is the list of top 14 biggest Tollywood openers at the US box office in 2018. The numbers are based on various reports and they may vary from the figures released by their makers or distributors.