Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA has got a good opening at the domestic as well as overseas centres. Especially, the bilingual movie has done well in South India even as it has met with mixed reviews.

Released in over 200 screens in Tamil Nadu, NOTA was running good pre-release talks and the extensive promotions carried out by the makers helped the film to get a fantastic response for its advance booking, resulting in a good opening.

The early reports emerging from the trade indicate that NOTA has fared better in urban centres than in the rural theatres. In Chennai, the movie is estimated to have grossed over Rs 45 lakh.

Whereas in Andhra and Telangana, the success of Vijay Deverakonda's previous movies like Geetha Govindam and Arjun Reddy helped the film to get a solid opening.

In Karnataka, NOTA has performed well in Bengaluru and Kolar along with a few regions where there is a significant Telugu-speaking community.

Among the overseas centres, NOTA has come out with flying colours in the US. It was estimated to have raked in over Rs 1.8 crore from the first day along with the Thursday premieres.

According to trade trackers, the mixed reviews did not impact the film's collection to end its first weekend on a high note.

However, the challenge for NOTA is to attract the Tamil viewers when they have a few movies like Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, 96, Ratchasan and Pariyerum Perumal which have garnered positive reviews.