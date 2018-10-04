Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is ending its first weekend on a high note at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie has done well and is set to retain most screens where it saw the light of the day.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which has Arvind Swamy, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Vijay in the lead, was released in over 400 screens last week. The word of mouth has helped the movie to enjoy good footfalls in theatres across the state. Kathir-starrer Pariyerum Perumal also opened to positive reviews last week.

This week, Vijay Sethupathi's 96 is hitting the screens along with Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's much-hyped NOTA. Fortunately, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is unaffected by the new releases.

"#CCV Holding super strong, highest week day occupancy for any Tamil film in 2018. The normal Monday drop never happened! Cheers to #ManiRatnam & his boys - @thearvindswami @arunvijayno1 #STR & @VijaySethuOffl. [sic]" leading tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about the viewers' response to the film.

Majority of the screens have been retained by Mani Ratnam's film, while the remaining screens have accommodated all the three movies to ensure that all the three films reach out to the viewers.

Trade experts are now predicting the movie to do well in its second weekend as well. A rough estimation from the trade says that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office in the first week.