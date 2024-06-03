Mannara Chopra recently walked the ramp in a Bohemian outfit. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant made heads turn with her cut-out blouse and high-slit skirt. Mannara completed the look with a matching headscarf and also carried a bag shaped like a kettle. All eyes were on the Chopra girl as she walked the ramp with utmost confidence and style.

Gets trolled

However, a video of the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant facing a wardrobe malfunction while exiting the venue has been doing the rounds on social media. Many on social media were quick to comment on how she probably was wearing a wrong size and that it wasn't meant for her body structure. "Everything is coming out, where is the fitting?" asked a user.

"She is not even wearing her size," another user asked. "Omg!!! What happened to her upper arms why are they swelling??" asked a social media user. "She's not feeling comfortable at all," another social media user. "It would look much better if that'll be of her size," read a comment. "She doesn't deserve this dress like all the models dress. Why should she be made a laughing stock by including her in this Bollywood, let her go," another comment read.

However, Mannara has always remained unaffected by trolling. Ever since her BB appearance, Priyanka Chopra's cousin has been all over the place. From ramp walks, events to various reality shows Mannara has been ruling the small screen. Mannara refrained from mentioning that she comes from the same Chopra family that has Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. Mannara has said that she fears that once people learn of her connection with Priyanka or Parineeti Chopra or that she hails from the Chopra family, all her hard work will be overshadowed by the tag of nepotism.