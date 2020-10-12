This year may or may not have turned lucky for many but for Indian Idol host and judge, Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar, it definitely is turning out to be a great year. Just a week after Neha Kakkar made her relationship official with Rohanpreet and has even hinted at a Roka ceremony, Aditya Narayan has revealed that he too would be tying-the-knot this year.

Talking about his girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal, with whom he has been in a relationship for over a decade, Narayan has said that the wedding is just a formality for them. He added that he met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and hit-it-off instantly. Talking to TOI, he also said that since they both were pretty young back then and wanted to focus on their respective careers, they didn't think about marriage. He also revealed in the interview that his parents love her a lot and he has found his soulmate in her.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's chemistry on Indian Idol was quite popular. The duo not only looked good together but the fans wanted the two to get married. The reality show had even arranged a fake wedding for the two. Talking about the whole wedding gimmick with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol, Narayan said in the interview, "It all started with a joke that was in the script of the show. And people assumed so many things after that. There was no truth to those rumours. Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married."

One would have expected Aditya to attend Neha's wedding, but he says he is "not sure". He told TOI, "I would have loved to attend it, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from the music reality show, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya are going to attend the wedding."