Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has spoken about her infamous video with ex-husband Tommy Lee and insisted that it "was not sex tape".

Pamela married Motley Crue drummer Tommy in the year 1995 and soon hit headlines when their private intimate video surfaced online which went viral in no time.

Recently Anderson appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' and during the show in the "shady sunscreen" segment, the actress was asked to be a star of a sex tape, what was her favourite celebrity sex tape?

Anderson replied saying "that was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on".

Apparently, the couple shot the tape and kept it in their safe locker, but that safe was soon stolen by an electrician working on their home.

She sued the video distribution company and reportedly later settled case out of court by receiving a hefty amount.

In the show, Anderson also revealed that she "didnt like" Baywatch movie released in 2017 starring Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others. Anderson played a cameo in the film.