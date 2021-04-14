Aamir Khan's decision to opt out of the Hindi remake of Tamil hit movie Vikram Vedha is an old piece of news, but the reason for his decision to walkout is the latest news. The Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist has been replaced by none other than Hrithik Roshan.

Here's Why Aamir Khan Opted Out of Vikram Vedha Remake

The buzz is that Aamir Khan dropped out of Vikram Vedha is China, says a report on Bollywood Hungama. The website claims that the actor had loved the original version and was keen to star in the flick. He had asked for lots of changes in the script to make it a China-friendly film.

A source tells the website, "Aamir wanted to spin it around as a quintessential Hong-Kong based Gangster drama, with sleek action, set against the backdrop of gang-wars in Hong-Kong, making the story more friendly for Chinese market, to get additional gains from the market. The storytelling template would have been a first for Indian audience too."

The actor was happy with the progress of the script, but he decided to drop the film following the tensions between India and China. The actor was confident of the movie's content having a good appeal among the Asian countries.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 and the China issue forced Aamir Khan to walkout of the Vikram Vedha remake.

China

Aamir Khan has a decent fan following in China. Zameen Par (2007), 3 Idiots (2009) and Dangal (2016) have done well at the box office in this country.

Hrithik, the First Choice

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for the role, but he had rejected the offer due to date issues. However, now the actor's dates are available. Hence, he was brought on board.

"He always liked the script and was inclined towards playing the negative lead. So that's how it all happened." the source shared.

Vikram Vedha Remake

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir film that explores the line between good and evil. It is the battle between hard-nosed cop Vikram (Madhavan) and notorious criminal Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi). The cop's plan to clean up the city results in a personal loss for the gangster.

The movie has several twists and turns. The characters are loosely based on popular folklore Vikram and Betaal, which gives a unique outlook to the film.

Madhavan is said to be playing the same role in the Hindi version as well.