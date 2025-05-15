Actress Srinidhi Shetty, who is known for her work in the blockbuster KGF series with superstar Yash, has opened up on losing Goddess Sita's role in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus Ramayana. The part was later taken over by Sai Pallavi, who is another South Indian film industry powerhouse.

During a recent interview during the promotions of HIT 3, Srinidhi confirmed for the first time that she had given an audition and assured that she did receive good feedback. "And now the shoot is already underway, so I feel like I can say it. I met and did a screen test. I remember having three scenes I prepped great, and it was such a good reactive feeling — they were loving it," she shared.

She also talked about the timing of the audition, which happened right after KGF: Chapter 2. Yash was a part of Ramayana and I had heard about it and then, our pairing was being lauded. So all I was thinking was that if he plays Raavan and I play Sita, that's thappad se darr nahi lagta? (if you fear a slap) Toh pyaar se kya darr (then why fear love)." Maybe people would've been unable to stomach that," she said.

Srinidhi didn't get the role, but there were no hard feelings. Instead, she hailed Sai Pallavi for helping in getting Sita. "Sai Pallavi would be an ideal option. I feel Sai Pallavi would make for a perfect pair. I wish she should have been Sita in the movie. And as I always say — when things work, it's wonderful and when they don't, it's great because new doors are going to open," she said optimistically.

Though the action-romance drama isn't tailor-made for Srinidhi Shetty, she maintains a similar aura even in the South despite not being a part of ' Ramayana'. Her mature response to the cast decision only proves she is becoming a more popular and professional figure in the industry.