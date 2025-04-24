Nani's upcoming film HIT 3 has generated good buzz. It is mainly because of Nani's role as Arjun Sarkaar, it has drawn a lot of attention. In a recent interview with Great Andhra, Nani shared an intriguing revelation about his character's origins. Originally, Arjun Sarkaar was supposed to appear as a cameo in HIT 2. But things changed as the plot evolved.

He explained, "To be honest, HIT 3 story was not ready when we were working on HIT 2. Director Sailesh asked me if we could add a high moment in the climax either with me or another actor in a cameo." The director Sailesh Kolanu was keen to add a powerful moment to the movie's climax as part of expanding the HIT universe. This led to the introduction of Arjun Sarkaar as a character.

Nani, who is also producing the film, initially did not plan on being part of HIT 3 due to his tight schedule. However, a delay in another project gave him an unexpected seven-month break. During this time, Sailesh pitched the idea for the third film, which Nani found intriguing.

He said, "It seemed like a great fit for the universe. So I agreed to take on the role."

In HIT 3, Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar, a tough and relentless police officer with a strict belief in justice. His role is introduced during a harrowing case in the film. It involves the abduction of a nine-month-old child. The mother, desperate for help, turns to Arjun, who takes on the case with an unwavering sense of duty. The film dives into intense action with investigations as Arjun unravels the dark mysteries surrounding the case.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on May 1, 2025.