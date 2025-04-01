Nani and Srikanth Odela's The Paradise has been one of the most talked about projects in recent times. The teaser, which was unveiled recently has created enough hype for great business.

Lately, there was a rumour that the makers did not find the heroine they were seeking. But as per a latest rumour, Uppena fame Krithi Shetty has come on board as the heroine of The Paradise.

This is the second time the talented pair will be sharing screen space, as they both have featured in the film Shyam Singha Roy

A Unique Story in the Making

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is going to be a statement so bold and new which will leave the audiences in shock.

Nani, who has been consistently delivering performances which are unique and versatile will play a different character which will win people's hearts.

With Krithi Shetty likely to play the heroine, the movie is promising a good narrative with new chemistry between the actors.

Krithi Shetty's Role and What to Expect from The Paradise

Krithi Shetty has rapidly gained the status of being one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry, owing to her remarkable performances in such films as Uppena, Shyam Singha Roy, and Custody.

Her talent for giving a depth and a sense of emotion to her characters makes her a thrill to watch in The Paradise. Viewers are ready to see how her on-screen combination with Nani will be when it hits theaters.

The movie, with a solid creative team behind it, is set to combine romance, mystery, and drama to provide a new cinematic experience.

Srikanth Odela, who has earlier worked with Nani in Dasara is also teaming up wigth him as a director producer duo for #ChiruOdela film. The trust and faith Odela and Nani have with each other is surely bringing us a Paradise like experience!

The Paraidse is a film which sheds light on societal prejudice and Nani is portrayed as the leader of an oppressed community.

The film is set in 1980's Charminar backdrop and the new look of Nani has already been creating hysteria on the internet!

With this rumour of Krithi Shetty joining the team, it would be interesting to see what role is she portraying in this film.