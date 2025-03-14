Nani as a producer, is on a HIT spree, and this new film titled Court: State vs A Nobody, directed by Ram Jagadeesh, has already been receiving so much love from the audiences even before its release.

Special screenings of this film were held last night and have been receiving overwhelming responses. The film stars Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan, Rohini, and Sridevi, but the most talked about from the film is Sivaji.

Sivaji plays the role of Mangapathi in this film; he was last seen in the web series 90's as a middle-class father.

He has portrayed the role of a villain so well that his character arc and performance are the most talked about. He is being appreciated for the powerful performance he portrayed in this film and is being considered for more villain roles.

Tollywood might find a new villain in Sivaji just like they found a villain in SJ Suryah, who we all saw featuring in Nani's superhit blockbuster film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

This legal drama is based on a passionate defense attorney who embarks on a fight against prejudice and corruption in the justice system.

The attorney represents a teenage client who is wrongly presumed guilty of a serious crime.

The movie set in 2013 in Visakhapatnam portrays Harsh Roshan in the role of Mettu Chandrashekar, the son of a watchman who earns his living by doing various jobs.

Sridevi Apalla plays the role of Jabilli, a student from a respectable family in the same city. Following their encounter, the duo starts talking over the phone.

The twist in the plot comes when Mettu gets arrested and is faced with false allegations of the POCSO Act.

Court the film features an ensemble cast, including Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi.

The film was produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, and Vijay Bulganin composed the music.

Court—State Vs. A Nobody is set to hit the big screen on Friday, March 14, to mark Holi.