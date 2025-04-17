Nani is all set to return in a powerful cop role with HIT: The Third Case. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and this film is the third part of the popular investigative thriller series. Nani plays Arjun Sarkar who is a fierce police officer and the movie promises intense action and suspense. It will be released worldwide on May 1 in several languages.

The trailer, which was released on April 14 has already created huge excitement among fans. Nani's intense role and the gripping visuals raised expectations. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead along with several other key actors like Surya Srinivas and Rao Ramesh.

HIT 3 OTT Deal

Netflix has secured the digital rights for HIT 3. The platform has a good history with Nani's films which often perform well in the streaming space. Filmibeat, in a news report, shared that for HIT 3 Netflix reportedly paid Rs 54 crore for the OTT rights. After the movie finishes its theatrical run fans can watch it on Netflix in multiple languages.

HIT 3 Theatrical Business and Break-even

According to film industry reports, the theatrical business of HIT 3 is valued at Rs 40 crore. To be considered a box-office success, the movie needs to earn over Rs 41 crore. With the trailer generating a strong buzz, expectations for the film's performance are high.

The story follows Arjun Sarkar, an IPS officer transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Visakhapatnam. The movie explores a new crime case with shocking murders. The film is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema. Music is by Mickey J. Meyer and the cinematography is handled by Sanu John Varghese.

Fans of crime thrillers can expect a gripping experience with HIT 3.