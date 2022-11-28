Shilpa Shetty, actor, and entrepreneur recently launched her Pizza cafe in Mumbai called Bizza. On this special occasion, Shetty treated the paparazzi to delicious pizzas right from the oven.

In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Shilpa is seen holding two boxes of Pizzas and distributing them to the photographers and camerapersons waiting to click her outside her restaurant.

She said, "Ye photograph ke liye nhi hai, tum logo ke liye hai (This is not for the photographs, these pizzas are for you)." She asked the people to take the slices of pizzas as she served vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. She asked one of them to distribute the pizzas to the team.

"Such a kind, generous and sweet person; Shilpa ji is a true legend," and many other positive comments were showered by the fans on the video.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her cafe trying different dishes and wrote, "Sugar high, cause it's Sunday Binge @bizza.mumbai.The bessttt Pizzas / shakes and dessert place in town." The hashtags the actor used were 'New Beginnings' , 'Sweet tooth', 'opening day', 'milk shakes', 'happiness' among others.

The fans were all ga-ga over Shilpa's video featuring different desserts. One user wrote, "Did you really eat all that. My god sugar rush just watching this. Keep posting more Sunday binge Shilpa ji." For those unaware, Shetty is known for sharing 'Sunday Binge' videos where she introduces a dessert for her fans and followers to try.

Another user noticed how Shetty went environmental friendly with her cafe and has 'steel straws' with the shakes at the eating joint.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was last seen in 'Nikamma' along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will be making her OTT debut soon with Rohit Shetty's first web series Indian Police Force. The series will also have Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa's personal front

Shilpa tied the knot to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. She gave birth to Viaan in 2012. The couple welcomed Samisha in 2020 via surrogacy.