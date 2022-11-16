Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been the target of trolling quite a number of times ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the pornography case. However, this time it's little different as the actress is now being brutally trolled for losing her calm in public.

Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Though the 'Dhadkan' actress is known to be quite friendly with the paparazzi, on Wednesday, November 16, Shilpa Shetty was caught frustrated on camera. When it comes to the shutterbugs, the actress is often quite patient. She greets the photographers and even poses for them properly. But this time the actress seemed to have lost her calm when she was spotted exiting a building.

The 47-year-old actress, who was spotted in a pair of silver joggers with a black crop top, posed for the paps for some time but then she got frustrated and asked the paps who were getting too close to her, "Muh me ghus k photo loge kya?" The video further showed the actress banging her head against the roof of the car before getting in and zooming off.

On the work front

This attitude of Shilpa Shetty didn't go down well with the netizens. Though some of her fans understood that the actress was joking, many people commented that she was overreacting. One user said, "Instant karma muh mey ghus kar nahi sar par Thakkar maar kar (Got instant karma by banging her head)," while another said, "Insaan kitna besharam hota hai .. pathetic attitude (how shameful a person can be...pathetic attitude)." A third one commented, "Yeh dono bhena bahut jada over acting karti hai (these two are full of overacting)."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was last seen in 'Nikamma' along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will be making her OTT debut soon with Rohit Shetty's first web series Indian Police Force. The series will also have Sidharth Malhotra.