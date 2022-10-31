The latest Shukruvaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed Salman Khan giving a reality check to Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqueer over their poor performance in the show. Salman Khan told Ankit that he can't see enough confidence in him to play the game as he doesn't involve much in the game, while in case of Sumbul, he said that she is lost.

However, this didn't go down well with the netizens and they took to social media to express their feelings on the same. One fan wrote, "Contestants need constructive criticism for their performance. Not mockery on their personalities. Everyone has a unique personality. Killing confidence and insulting on NTV is not OK." While, another stated, "This is the worst bb & makers will do Ankit don't deserve this kind of treatment Guardian chahiye? Why this? He took his stand he say less bt whatever he say it is very impactful in every way people listen him & I respect him just the way he is Calm & collected."

But this is not the first time when a contestant has been slammed by the host for not participating enough in the BB house and called not fit for the show. Here's a list of former Bigg Boss contestants who were also given similar feedback for their introvert nature.

Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla participated in Bigg Boss 14. Though Rubina was quite outspoken and managed to win the title of the show, her husband was evicted from the show a few weeks before the finale round took place. Abhinav was quite introvert and preferred to talk only when it was required.

Keith Sequeria

Keith Sequeria participated in Bigg Boss 9 and was one of the most adored contestants of the show. During that season, his bond with Rochelle Rao became quite popular. However, Keith was eliminated almost in the middle of the season. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Keith had revealed that he was extremely disappointed to be eliminated from the show.

Simba Nagpal

Similarly, Simba Nagpal, who had participated in Bigg Boss 15, got evicted because of less number of votes. Initially, Salman Khan had warned him and asked him to get involved in the house. But because of his quite nature he apparently failed to give that much exciting content to the show and was shown the exit door.

Neha Pendse

Neha Pendse was a part of Bigg Boss 12 and her case was again quite similar. When viewers had to choose between Karanvir Bohra and her, they reportedly chose Karanvir over Neha. Thus, she also got eliminated from the show.

So, what's your opinion? Do you feel that Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqueer can survive in the show if they continue to be in their comfort zone? Let us know your thoughts.