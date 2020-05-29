Premam, directed by Alphonse Puthren is one of the biggest hits in the career of Nivin Pauly, and upon its release in 2015, it collected more than Rs 60 crores at the box-office. The film also helped Nivin Pauly to affirm his stardom in Mollywood, and with this flick, the actor also gained a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Now Alphonse Puthren has revealed that Dulquer Salmaan was his first choice to act in Premam.

Not Nivin Pauly, but Dulquer Salmaan could have been George

Alphonse Puthren made these remarks while talking exclusively with Film Companion. During the talk, Alphonse revealed that he had written the script for Premam with Dulquer in his mind. He also made it clear that Anwar Rasheed, producer of Premam was also interested to cast Dulquer in the film.

However, due to his friendship with Nivin Pauly, Alphonse Puthren decided to cast him in the role of George in Premam, and the rest was history. Amid piracy threats, the film received critical acclaim from all corners and became one of the biggest hits ever made in Mollywood.

How the character of Malar Miss was hyped?

One of the major attractions of Premam was the spectacular on-screen chemistry between Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi. In this film, Sai Pallavi played the role of a guest lecturer named Malar Miss, while Nivin enacted the character of her student. The duo falls in a romantic relationship, as Malar Miss loses her memory due to an accident.

During the interview, Alphonse Puthren revealed the way in which he shaped the character of Sai Pallavi. According to Alphonse, the character of Malar Miss gets developed through the roles played by Soubin Shahir and Vinay Fort. These characters played by Soubin and Shahir played a crucial role in elevating the overall hype surrounding Malar Miss.