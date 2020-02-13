Not always an actress has to say 'yes' to for skin show in a film in order to impress the audiences. All they need is confidence over themselves and the skill of performing well in front of the camera. Also, there have been many actresses who lost many offers as they weren't ready to expose on the big screen. Yet, they remained successful. Let us take a look at the contemporary actress who are completely against exposing and are super successful with back-to-back hits in their kitties. Well, no wonder in calling it their success mantra.

Keerthy Suresh

Since the beginning of her career, Keerthy has played the girl next door roles only. It could be Tamil or Telugu film industry- the actor never said yes to skin show and always made sure that the makers accept that. She is someone who has believed in performance only and that is what fetched her a National Award for her performance in Mahanati. Keerthy mostly prefers traditional wear and any times, she has revealed that she is comfortable wearing a sari other than any other outfit.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi never wore anything above knee-length. Just for a scene of two minutes in Fida, the actress wore a bodycon dress and it is said that she accepted to wear it because the script demanded. She is okay if the length of the dress or a skirt she wears is midi, but never says 'okay' to anything beyond that. Many people call Pallavi a head-strong actress but the truth is that she has her own set of rules which she strictly follows. In films like Premam, Fidaa, Athiran, Maari 2 and many others, she has impressed the audiences with her amazing skills of performance.

Nivetha Thomas

This youngster is still in the hangover of acting with none other than South Superstar Rajinikanth. Nivetha has made her Telugu debut with Gentleman and Tamil debut with Papanasam. She has garnered many fans just because of her performance and cute looks. Could be any dress- she beings beauty to the outfit undoubtedly and can nail her outfits anytime of the day. Her fashion choices are really good and especially the ones she wears during promotions of film are lovely. This young lady is someone who believes that for a person, to like you, all you need to make sure is that you are dress well, and not overdressed. Need not mention that she is a versatile actress.

Anupama Parameswaran

This Kerala kutty kills people with her cute looks. Whatever she wears, she can make people fall of her. Also, she wants people to fall for her performance and not looks. Anupama has done really good films in Telugu and is busy working behind the screen in a Malayalam film which is being produced by Dulquer Salmaan. Anupama has a big 'No' for skin show and has rejected many projects which offered her huge amounts for some of such roles.