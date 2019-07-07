Nayanthara, the lady Superstar of the South Indian film industry, is making her grand comeback to Mollywood with her upcoming movie Love Action Drama. The film is directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, and it will feature Nivin Pauly playing Nayan's love interest. The makers of the film have now unveiled the first look poster and it is undoubtedly stunning.

The first look poster of Love Action Drama features Nayanthara sharing a light moment with Nivin Pauly. Nivin Pauly can be seen smiling, and both of them shares scintillating chemistry in the image.

Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly shared the first look poster on their Twitter handles. After sharing the image, Nayanthara captioned it ''Time to welcome Dineshan and Shobha".

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara, Love Action Drama also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Mallika Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in other prominent roles. The film is jointly produced by Aju Varghese and Visakh Subramaniam in the banner of Funtastic Films.

It was in 2016 that Nayanthara last appeared in a Mollywood movie. The film Puthiya Niyamam that starred Mammootty in the lead role was an average grosser, but Nayanthara's performance as a rape victim received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Nayanthara is currently awaiting the release of her new movie 'Kolaiyuthir Kaalam' directed by Chakri Toleti. The film was originally scheduled to have its theatrical release on June 14, but due to some legal reasons, the makers have postponed the release. As per latest reports, the film will grace the big screens in the coming weeks.

Nayanthara is also playing the role of lady lead in Vijay's most-anticipated sports drama Bigil. This big budget movie is directed by Atlee and it is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. The film is expected to hit the big screens in October.