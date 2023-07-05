Niharika Konidela, the daughter of actor Naga Babu, tied the know with JV Chaitanya on December 9, 2020, in Rajasthan. Though they seemed to be a happy couple initially, differences between them led to quarrels and misunderstandings.

Speculations about the divorce of the actress-turned-producer have been doing rounds in the film circle for more than six months now and finally, their separation has been made official today. The actress took to her Instagram profile to announce her separation from her husband Chaitanya JV.

The couple filed for divorce on April 1 and their first hearing date was May 19th. The final decision date was June 5 when they were declared divorced in Kukkatpally family court, Hyderabad. On July 4th, their documents were disposed off by the court.

Niharika was last seen with Chaitanya at the party of web series called Hello World which was produced by her. After that, on many occasions in the Konidela family, he was absent. He was not seen during Upasana's baby shower and Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi. Niharika, meanwhile, launched another web series and movie but Chaitanya was not seen there as well.

A petition copy of their divorce is doing the rounds on the internet and it shows that not Niharika, but it was Chaitanya who applied for the split. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. He is reportedly the son of former IG J Prabhakar Rao.

The actress, who was seen in Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, is making her comeback to films as she has signed Disney+ Hotstar's Dead Pixels.