Actress Samantha, who keeps making headlines frequently is back in the news once again. The actress, who has been suffering from Myositis for more than a year now has decided to take a break. As per an official statement from her PR team, the actress is going to stay away from work for a year.

The actress is currently busy with Kushi for which she paired up with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and Samantha wrapped up the shoot of the film will be completed in the next three days. Besides this film, Samantha is shooting for Citadel, a web series which is being shot by Raj and DK. Samantha paired up with Varun Dhawan for this film. While she has decided to keep herself free to promote Kushi and Citadel, she chose to stay away from the glam field and limelight for more than a year just to focus on her personal life.

Meanwhile, Samantha will not be signing any new films in any language. Her team even confirmed that she has returned the payments she has taken as advance from producers.

She will use this one year to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Myositis is a disease that doesn't cure so quickly. And especially when someone like Samantha has been working round the clock, it is a fact that her energy gets drained and her body needs a lot of time and rest to recoup.

Samantha will be undergoing treatment for Myositis and so, needs to stay at rest and away from anything and everything that makes her strain physically.

Tollywood and Kollywood are going to miss Samantha as she is one of the most versatile actresses we have right now. She can play both glam and de-glam roles with ease. Many star heroes and their big-budget films currently need heroines. In other words, there is a lack of finesse heroines in the industry right now and Samantha's absence is going to make a difference.