Expect some unfiltered conversations and unapologetic confessions to take place on Karan Johar's Koffee couch. The sixth season of Koffee with Karan has opened up many skeletons hidden in Bollywood's closet.

From announcing Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's love affair, the show has indeed put a stamp on many relationships which were kept hush-hush till now.

And the latest jodi which has been revealed to be involved in some way is that of the Student of the Year 2 girl – Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. Yes, while the world kept guessing of something brewing between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra or when the newspapers wrote headlines linking Sidharth with Jacqueline; in reality, the good looking actor seems to have hit-it-off with a much younger, Tara Sutaria.

Tara and Tiger, both gave ample hints about the two having some sort of chemistry. While when it comes to looks, Tara placed Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra together at the top spot, she also confessed that she has a crush on an ex-SOTY star.

And not just this, when Tiger was asked about the one thing he would like to steal from Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger just looked at Tara. Which gave away the fact that there indeed is something cooking between the former and the current SOTY stars. Not to forget, Tara's blushing face every time Sidharth's name popped up.

During the gaming round too, Tara called up Sidharth Malhotra with confidence. Tiger Shroff too was prodded a lot about his relationship with Disha Patani, which is not a secret anymore. Tiger too called up Disha during the gaming round.

Sidharth had recently spoken up about his breakup with Alia Bhatt and Alia too had stressed on the fact that things weren't ugly between the two.