The buzz in the media is that Kajal Aggarwal is not playing the female lead opposite Vishnu Manchu in his upcoming movie Mosagallu. It is Ruhi Singh, who will appear as his love interest in the film.

Mosagallu is a crime thriller drama that is based on the true events of a large-scale technical support scam. The movie marks the Hollywood debut of actor-turned-producer Vishnu Manchu. The makers of the movie have recently released the first look of Vishnu and Kajal and teaser, which have got a very good response.

Ruhi Singh is playing an important role in Mosagallu and 24 Frames Factory released her first look. The producers tweeted, "Presenting Mohini aka @ruhisingh11 from #Mosagallu. Is she part of this scam too? Keep guessing! #MohiniFromMosagallu @ivishnumanchu @MsKajalAggarwal @SunielVShetty @Naveenc212 @pnavdeep26 @TheLeapMan @24FramesFactory @MangoMusicLabel."

The first look of Mosagallu features Ruhi Singh walking on the road at night, dressed in stylish designer wear. The actress is all thrilled about playing the role of Mohini. She tweeted the poster and wrote, "Kicked about this one! Playing Mohini was fun. Here's my first look from #Mosagallu. #MohiniFromMosagallu."

It was rumoured earlier that Kajal Aggarwal would be seen as Vishnu Manchu's love interest, but the latest buzz is that she is seen as his sister in Mosagallu. The buzz is that Bollywood starlet Ruhi Singh will be seen as Vishnu Manchu's lady love in this big-budget thriller.

Mosagallu is based on a true series of incidents that shook the Indian IT Industry and conned $380 million dollars (2,800 Crores). Call Center is about cultural clash — between generations; between east and west; between rich and poor. A call center scam in India rips off millions of dollars of US taxpayers' money.

Jeffrey Gee Chin is directing Mosagallu, which is produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra, Navdeep and Karma McCain are seen in the prominent roles of the movie which is expected to release by the end of 2020.