Allu Arjun set to expose Mosagallu and the size of their scam

Stylish star Allu Arjun is all set to expose Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming bilingual movie Mosagallu and the size of their scam. The actor will release the next promo of the movie soon.

Mosagallu is a crime thriller movie, which is based on the true events of a large-scale technical support scam. The film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. It was initially scheduled to release on June 5, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal, Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, Sunil Shetty, Mahima Makwana are playing prominent roles in Mosagallu. The movie will mark the Hollywood debut of Vishnu and Kajal. The makers released the first of Kajal on her 35th birthday. Venkatesh Daggubati released the motion poster of the film on September 18.

Now, Allu Arjun is set to release another promo of Mosagallu. The publicist for the film tweeted a photo and wrote on September 30, "#Mosagallu and the size of their scam Money bag to be exposed by Stylish star @alluarjun on October 3rd @iVishnuManchu @MsKajalAggarwal @SunielVShetty @Naveenc212 @pnavdeep26 @TheLeapMan @24FramesFactory #VishnuManchu #AlluArjun."

However, Kajal and Vishnu are playing siblings and their characterisation will be unique in the story of the world's biggest IT scam. The actress attended special workshops to shape her character in Mosagallu. Suniel Shetty is essaying the role of ACP Kumar and he has already completed shooting for his portions.